COVID-19: Most active patients in five districts; Pune, Mumbai, Thane has most active patients

There has been decline in the number of active covid cases in Maharashtra. As on September 17, 2020, there were 3,01,752 active patients in the state. This number doubled on 22nd April 2021 to 6,99,858; but now after April this number has come down to 33,159 by 5th October 2021.

There has been a large decline in active patients in the state. The second wave of corona has been raging since June. After that there were between 10,000 patients per day; But now, from August to the beginning of October, the daily number of patients is directly between two and two and a half thousand. At present there are 33,159 active patients in the state. Of these, five districts are still a concern and Pune has been at the top of the list for the last two months.

Pune district tops the list of most active patient districts. It is followed by Mumbai. The highest number of active patients has been reported in Ahmednagar, Thane and Satara districts. More than 74% active patients are being registered in these five districts.

So far, out of 33,449 active patients, 2.74 per cent or 922 patients are on ventilator. About 6.54 per cent of ICU patients are 2,205, 5,454 are critically ill, 16.21 per cent and more than 56 per cent are asymptomatic or mild.

So far, a total of 8,77,23,062 beneficiaries have been vaccinated against Covid. In the state, 12,93,628 health workers have taken the first dose of vaccine, while 10,96,857 health workers have taken the second dose of vaccine.