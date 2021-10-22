COVID-19: When will country go mask free ?; check out what experts have to say

India attained the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday morning. Even after 20 months of fighting with Corona, it will take another year to get rid of the mask, say medical experts from the Maharahtra's Corona Task Force.

Although the second wave of corona in the state has slowed down, fears of a third wave remain. Although a third wave is not expected at present, there are fears that the number of corona will increase after Diwali. Therefore, it is speculated that a third wave of corona may occur after Diwali. About 70 per cent citizens in the state have taken the first dose of the vaccine. 35% of the citizens have taken the second dose. The state is going to get vaccinated even faster. Mission Kavach Kundal was useful for vaccination, said Dr Rahul Pandit of the state's Corona Task Force.

Currently no new variants have been found and only the Delta variant is found in the state. A third wave is also expected after Diwali, medical experts say. The third wave can be prevented if the corona rules are followed properly. Meanwhile, 1.5 lakh tests are being conducted in the state every day. Two lakh is the highest number of tests. Tests are not reduced. Therefore, the corona positivity rate seems to have decreased in the last two-four months. Corona preventive measures and vaccination are important, experts said.

The fact that the country has crossed the 100 crore vaccine dose mark is an unprecedented achievement of the health system. The Covid Prevention Vaccine is an effective weapon against covid in our hands and through this, it is hoped that the systems will expeditiously try to provide a safe shield to all. All the districts in the state have been directed to complete the remaining vaccinations by raising awareness among the health authorities in the wake of the possible third wave of corona and the festival. Health agencies have also suggested effective use of mobile vehicles, billboards and social media to raise awareness about vaccination. Citizens should take care that the rules of Kovid will be strictly followed while celebrating the upcoming festivals and celebrations. - Dr. Pradeep Vyas, Additional Secretary, Public Health Department