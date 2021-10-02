KDMC recovers fine of more than Rs 8 lakh from people for not wearing masks

Considering the potential third wave of corona, the Kalyan Dombivli municipality is taking action against people who walk around without masks every day. As some more citizens are walking on the streets and public places without wearing masks, in December, the municipal staff team with the help of the police has collected a fine of Rs.7,98,500 from 1597 persons.

A total of Rs 22,000 fines were collected from 44 persons on Friday. The Kalyan Dombivli municipal corporation has appealed to the citizens to be careful while wearing masks outside the house, in public places or in crowded places.

Kalyan-Dombivli area on Saturday reported 68 covid positive cases. While the deaths reported in the twin city was only 1.