Maha govt announces Rs 50k aid to relative of COVID victims; check out terms & condition

Health Minister Rajesh Tope has given important information about providing help to the relatives or kin of those who died due to corona. The government has started work in this regard and the work is being done through Cowin app, informed Health Minister Rajesh Tope. Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed that efforts are being made to complete the work early and deposit the funds in the relatives' accounts.

50 thousand aid to the relatives of those who died due to corona

During the Corona period, millions of people died because of the Corona. Many people have lost lives, some kids lost their parents. They need financial help. Some elderly people have lost family members. They also need financial help. Many lives have been ruined by the corona. Considering that they need some financial help, the government has announced financial help. The amount will be deposited directly in the bank account of the relatives of those who died due to corona. Health Minister Rajesh Tope has given this information.

What will be the terms of payment?

Certain conditions have been laid down for this money to be credited to the account. If the corona patient dies within 30 days of diagnosis, help will be given. The death certificate does not mention the death due to corona but even if the conditions are met, assistance of Rs 50,000 will be given.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday, as many as 1,40,857 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state, while the active caseload was reported to be 12,852.