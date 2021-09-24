Maha govt to review covid situation in 15 days, schools likely to start after Diwali

After Ganeshotsav, the number of patients has not increased much. The decision to start school after Diwali could be taken in the next 15 days after reviewing the number of corona patients, hinted Dr Bakul Parekh, a member of the Child Task Force. Schools may start after Diwali as the state is showing signs of success in curbing the third wave due to rapid vaccination in the state and considering the views of the expert community as a whole.

The state government has already been given guidelines by the Child Task Force. Considering the geographical situation of the district, the local administration and the authorities can make the right decision to start a school there. However, before that, vaccination, cleanliness of schools, implementation of necessary measures are required. Dr. Parekh also said that instead of starting integrated schools across the state by preparing the guidelines that have been given to the education department, it would be appropriate to start schools in phases with the permission of the local administration.

Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad could not be reached for comment. However, the education department has sought information about the teachers who have completed the vaccination and preparations are underway to start the school, sources said.

