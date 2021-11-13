Maharashtra Corona Update: 999 new corona patients registered in state, 49 deaths

The number of patients is fluctuating on a daily basis. The state today recorded 999 new coronavirus patients. While 1020 patients were discharged. So far 64 lakh 66 thousand 913 patients in the state have recovered from corona. As a result, the cure rate in the state is 97.64 per cent.



The state has recorded 49 patient deaths today. The state's mortality rate is 2.12 per cent. At present 12 thousand 219 patients are undergoing treatment in the state. Currently, 1,19,432 persons are in Home Quarantine and 1028 persons are in Institutional Quarantine in the State. To date, 6, 38, 63, 284 laboratory tests have been carried out.

In the last 24 hours, 247 new patients have been registered in Mumbai and one has lost his life. In the last 24 hours, 331 patients were discharged. The city's recovery rate has reached 97 percent. Mumbai currently has 2816 active patients. The city has so far discharged 7,37,671 patients. The number of patients in Mumbai has doubled to 2819 days. The city's corona growth rate is 0.03 percent.