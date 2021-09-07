Maharashtra COVID Lockdown: State to see lockdown again due to festive season? here's what Vijay Wadettiwar said

Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar has said that if restrictions are imposed in the state now, they will be imposed in the whole of Maharashtra. He was speaking on the issue of declaring restrictions in Nagpur as the number of patients in the region are increasing. Vijay Vadettiwar addressed a press conference today and commented on various issues. In it, he has clarified his role in the context of lockdown in the state.

"There is no talk of imposing strict restrictions in Maharashtra, including Nagpur. There is no chance of imposing a lcodkown in the state for the next few days. A third wave is inevitable. A third wave is on the verge. Therefore, caution is needed. However, there is no point in tightening restrictions in the state, "Wadettivar said.

A third wave has hit Nagpur and restrictions will be imposed, District Guardian Minister Nitin Raut had said. When asked about it, Nitin Raut must have discussed with the Chief Minister. Don't know about it. I will tell you with information. But whether to impose restrictions depends on the number of patients. If restrictions are imposed, they will be for the entire state, Wadettiwar said.

Maharashtra reported 3,626 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the lowest daily count since since February 15, and 37 fresh fatalities, taking the infection tally to 64,89,800 and the death toll to 1,37,811, a health department official said. The fresh deaths were lowest since March 8.

