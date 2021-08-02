Maharashtra vaccinates 8 lakh people in a single day

Maharashtra set a new record on Monday by administering over a 800,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in a single day.

“Our effort is to make the vaccines available to the people as soon as possible,” Aaditya Thackeray, the tourism and environment minister, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 6,479 fresh COVID-19 cases and 157 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 63,10,194 and the toll to 1,32,948 while 4,110 patients recovered, the state health department said.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 47.22 crores. Cumulatively, 47,22,23,639 vaccine doses have been administered through 55,99,690 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 17,06,598 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

