Mumbai School Reopening: School will start from December 15 in Mumbai, big decision of BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to start schools in its jurisdiction from December 15 on the backdrop of a new variant of the omicron of coronavirus found in South Africa. It has been decided to start classes from first to seventh in Mumbai from December 15. Government of Maharashtra had decided to start classes from 1st December.

Schools from 1st to 7th will not start from 1st December. Mumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to start school from 15th December. Mumbai Municipal Corporation has started preparations on the background of Omicron. Even parents in Mumbai were not ready to start school. Therefore, Mumbai Municipal Corporation has postponed the decision to start school for another 15 days. A proposal to start schools in Mumbai Municipal Corporation area was prepared and sent to the Municipal Commissioner. Municipal Education Commissioner Raju Tadvi had given information in this regard.

The decision to start the school was taken at a cabinet meeting held last week. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had given information in this regard. The school education department of the state government has issued a government decision regarding the commencement of schools on Monday. Therefore, it has been decided that the school will start from 1st December. However, Mumbai Municipal Corporation has fixed December 15 as the date for starting the school.