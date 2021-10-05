Mumbai: Two children drown near Malabar Hill

Two children are suspected to have drowned at Malabar Hill in south Mumbai. The two boys had gone for a swim with their friends on Monday evening, but did not return home. Police and fire brigade rushed to the spot and started search operation. According to police, the children, who hail from Nagpada in central Mumbai, had gone to Priyadarshini Park with their friends around 5.30 pm on Monday. They were accompanied by three friends between the age of 14 and 15.

The deceased have been identified as Rehman Rizwan Shaikh (15) and Mohammad Dilshad Shaikh (12). After visiting Priyadarshini Park, the children had gone to sea for swimming. As there was no barricade, the children could easily enter and play in the water, sources said. According to Suryakant Bangar, senior police inspector, Malabar Hill police station, after the two boys drowned, the other three started shouting for help. The park security guard ran but could not find the children. " Police and fire officials were then notified. They rushed to the spot and started the search. As soon as they were found, they were rushed to JJ Hospital. However, they died before they could be treated.