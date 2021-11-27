New variant of Corona raises concern in Mumbai, BMC starts preparations

A new variant of the Corona found in Africa has caused a stir around the world. Many countries around the world have been alerted and steps are being taken to prevent the spread of new covid variant. The Mahavikas Aghadi government in the state has also been alerted and the state government has started taking steps to prevent the outbreak of the new virus. An important meeting of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation administration will be held today to discuss the new strain and make further plans.

There will be discussions about taking some important steps for Mumbai against the backdrop of the new variant. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation administration will keep a close watch on the passengers coming from abroad. The Municipal Commissioner will also hold a meeting online this evening at 5.30 pm. The meeting will be attended by all the Deans of Covid Hospital, Task Force members, Additional Commissioners, Ward Officers, Health Officers.

BMC has clarified that there is no demand to close the airline due to the new variant of Corona which has arrived in South Africa. The corporation will focus on testing the genome sequencing of passengers from abroad. Many foreigners are expected to come to India on the eve of the upcoming Christmas festivities.

Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated in European countries. Therefore, BMC has decided to conduct genome sequencing tests if the passengers coming from there are found to be affected. The Corona Task Force has also been asked to submit genome sequencing reports from these countries. Currently, covid is spreading rapidly in Russia, Australia, Belgium and Germany. If a new variant of the Corona is found in these countries, it needs to be monitored.