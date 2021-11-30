Omicron Variant: Mumbai has highest active covid cases in state at 27 percent

The world has been in a corona crisis for the last two years. Now with the discovery and vaccination, the cases have started declining. Now, however, the new variant of the Corona, Omicron, has once again caused panic around the world. Preventive measures have been taken in the state to prevent the outbreak of this new Corona variant. Also, all the necessary measures are being taken in Mumbai. Against this backdrop, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar suddenly visited Mumbai International Airport around midnight and took stock of the situation.

Although the number of active corona patients in Mumbai is low at present, the highest 27% active corona patients in the state are still in Mumbai. So now Mumbaikars need to be more careful. According to officials, the city is still seeing 200 to 250 new patients every day due to overcrowding.

As of November 27, there were 8,237 active patients in the state, according to weekly figures released by the health department. The highest number of patients is 2250 in Mumbai. There are 2077 active patients in Pune, 1060 in Thane, 802 in Ahmednagar and 396 in Nashik.

According to Dr. Mangala Gomare, Executive Health Officer, Mumbai, Mumbai has the highest number of covid tests. Looking at the population, patients are also being found. But if we talk about the positivity rate, the report of 1% or less of the total test is coming positive. The number of active patients is also declining. The number of active patients in Mumbai has also come down significantly in the last 7 days. On November 20, there were 3378 active patients in Mumbai, but on November 27, the number of active patients has come down to 2050. In Pune from 2163 to 2077, in Thane from 1255 to 1060, in Nashik from 463 to 397 active patients.