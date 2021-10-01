Places of worship in Mumbai to function at 50% capacity: Check complete rules

The Maharashtra government announced all religious places in Mumbai must function at 50% capacity from October 7.The state government on September 26 had announced the reopening of all religious places in the state with COVID-19 protocols. The number of religious attendees will be limited to 50 per cent of the total capacity of those places of worship. Full compliance of COVID-19 preventive measures will be necessary," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation order said.

Here's what's allowed and what's not

The number of religious attendees will be limited to 50 per cent of the total capacity of those places of worship.

All COVID-19 norms like social distancing and wearing of masks must be adhered to while visiting places of worship and stringent action would be taken against violators.

Pregnant women and children below the age of 10 should avoid going to religious places.

Places of worship will be allowed to start in areas which are non contaminated.

Citizens who are unwell and down with COVID-19 symptoms should avoid visiting religious places.

Over crowding in temples and churches strictly not allowed.