Pune Coronavirus Update: Restriction imposed in Pune again due to Omicron scare; read revised rules

Pune's Guardian Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has announced that there will be no restrictions on the number of audiences in Pune's movie and theater houses from the 1st December. But even before that declaration was implemented, restrictions were lifted. According to the current restrictions, only 50 per cent of the audience will be allowed to enter the movie and theater in Pune on the background of Omicron, while 25 per cent of the audience will be allowed for open space programs. The ban is expected to hit the International Film Festival starting December 2.

Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar has issued these new orders on Monday. Guardian Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had given relief to the entertainment sector in his review meeting on Saturday. But shortly after the meeting, the state government issued new orders. The new variant of Corona, Omicron, has shocked the whole world. It is against this background that the decision has been taken to impose restrictions. Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar issued a new order on Monday night. Attendance of 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue is allowed for any event in other confined spaces including cinema, theater, banquet hall, auditorium.

Meanwhile, the Pune International Film Festival will be hit by the new restrictions imposed on Pune against the backdrop of Omicron. The Pune International Film Festival is starting from December 2. Apart from this, if more than 1000 citizens are going to be present for the open space event, the information has to be given to the Disaster Management Authority. In addition, any ceremony in the entire open space, the meeting is allowed in the presence of 25% of the capacity of the space.