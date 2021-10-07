Rajesh Tope: Possibility of third covid wave after Dussehra, Diwali in state

Although the number of corona patients in the state is currently low, the corona crisis is not over. We have to still take care. This is because there is a possibility of a third wave in the state after Dussehra and Diwali, warned the state's health minister Rajesh Tope. All the temples in the state have been started from today on the occasion of Navratri. Health Minister Rajesh Tope visited Mahalakshmi temple in Mumbai today morning and paid repect to Ambemata. He then announced a new campaign while addressing a press conference.

The 'Mission Kavach Kundal' campaign will be implemented in the state from October 8 to October 14. Corona vaccination will be carried out expeditiously by October 15. Tope is confident that the vaccine will not be reduced anywhere in the state during this period. 15 lakh vaccinations will be given daily in the state from tomorrow and for this we have 1 crore vaccines available at present, informed Rajesh Tope.

The possibility of a third wave after Dussehra and Diwali cannot be ruled out. It is against this backdrop that we are launching a special vaccination campaign. So as not to have serious health effects. Because vaccination is the biggest option we have, said Rajesh Tope. The Muslim community is also getting done vaccinations now. However, in places like Malegaon, vaccination has not been done as required. Tope has said that the vaccination will be done with the help of religious leaders, clerics and social organizations.