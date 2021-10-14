Centre's plan to reach 100 crore vaccinations, special focus on upcoming election states

India has been conducting a massive vaccination campaign for the last few months. Vaccination of 100 crore people in the country will be completed soon under this campaign. According to the CoWIN website, more than 96.75 crore vaccines have been administered in the country so far. Accordingly, the vaccination figure is likely to reach the 100 crore mark by Monday or Tuesday. Dussehra may slow down vaccination tomorrow. But, the government will try to reach the 100 crore mark as soon as possible after Dussehra.

According to BJP sources, under the mega outreach scheme, the BJP has asked its ministers, MPs, MLAs and national and state activists to participate in various programs across the country. The central government is focusing on the states that will go to the polls next year. It will include politically important Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat and Punjab. Under the scheme, BJP leaders along with ministers and MPs will visit vaccination centers. Doctors and health workers will be honored there.

After an initial disruption due to a low supply of vaccine and a disturbance in CoWIN, the center changed its policy of covid vaccination. Vaccination then gained momentum. As part of the change, the Center withdrew control of vaccination from the states and announced free vaccination to all people above 18 years of age. According to Cowin, more than 27.57 crore people in the country have been given both doses of the vaccine and more than 69 crore people have received one dose of the vaccine.