COVID-19 Update: India reports 25,072 new cases, 389 deaths in the last 24 hours

India reported 25,072 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, lowest in 160 days, as per the health ministry’s August 23 update.

As many as 389 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 44,157 in the same period, the August 23 update stated.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 6,34 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 5.31 crore and Gujarat at 4.27 crore.

India now has 3,33,924 active cases as per the August 23 update. The active cases constitute 1.03 per cent of the total cases.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,63,745 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 56,690, Karnataka at 20,582 , Tamil Nadu at 19,171 and Andhra Pradesh at 14,677.

Maharashtra reported the most 145 new deaths, as per the August 23 update, followed by Kerala (66), Odisha (69),Karnataka (22), Tamil Nadu (23).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tripura and Uttarakhand did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,16,80,626 with the recovery rate at 97.63 percent, as per the health ministry’s August 23 update.

Kerala recorded the most new recoveries at 25,586, followed by Maharashtra at 4,780, Andhra Pradesh at 1,541, Tamil Nadu at 1,827 and Karnataka at 1,456.

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,34,756 as per August 23 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.34 percent.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 58,25,49,595 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 7,95,543 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 50,75,51,399 samples have been tested up to August 22 for Covid-19. Of these, 12,95,160 samples were tested on Sunday.