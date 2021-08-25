COVID-19 Update: India reports 37,593 new cases, 648 deaths in the last 24 hours

India reported 37,593 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s August 25 update.

As many as 648 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 34,169 in the same period, the August 25 update stated.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 6,52 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 5.44 crore and Gujarat at 4.36 crore.

India now has 3,22,327 active cases as per the August 25 update. The active cases constitute 0.99 per cent of the total cases.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,59,870 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 53,260, Karnataka at 19,810, Tamil Nadu at 18,603 and Andhra Pradesh at 13,677.

Maharashtra reported the most 288 new deaths, as per the August 25 update, followed by Kerala (173), Odisha (67),Karnataka (29), Tamil Nadu (27).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim and Tripura did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,17,54,281 with the recovery rate at 97.67 percent, as per the health ministry’s August 25 update.

Kerala recorded the most new recoveries at 19,349, followed by Maharashtra at 4,240, Tamil Nadu at 1842, Andhra Pradesh at 1,715 and Karnataka at 1701.

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,35,758 as per August 25 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.34 percent.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 59,55,04,593 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 61,90,930 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 51,11,84,547 samples have been tested up to August 24 for Covid-19. Of these, 17,92,755 samples were tested on Tuesday.