COVID-19 Update: India reports 41,649 new COVID-19 cases, 593 deaths

India reported 41,649 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s July 31 update. There has been less than one lakh new coronavirus cases for the last 53 days.

As many as 593 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 37,291 in the same period, the July 31 update stated.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 4.76 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 4.37 crore and Gujarat at 3.29 crore.

India now has 4,08,920 active cases as per the July 31 update. The active cases constitute 1.29 per cent of the total cases.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,61,332 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 80,871, Karnataka at 23,502, Andhra Pradesh at 21,198 and Tamil Nadu at 20,934.

Maharashtra reported the most 231 new deaths, as per the July 31 update, followed by Kerala (116), Odisha (66), Karnataka (34), Tamil Nadu (27).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,07,81,263 with the recovery rate at 97.37 percent, as per the health ministry’s July 31 update.

Kerala recorded the most new recoveries at 14,651, followed by Maharashtra at 7,431, Tamil Nadu at 2,193, Andhra Pradesh at 2,127 and Odisha at 1,841.

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,23,810 as per July 31 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.34 percent.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 46,15,18,479 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 52,99,036 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 46,15,18,479 samples have been tested up to July 30 for Covid-19. Of these, 52,99,036 samples were tested on Friday.