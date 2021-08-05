COVID-19 Update: India reports 42,982 new Covid-19 cases, 533 deaths

India reported 42,982 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s August 5 update. There has been less than one lakh new coronavirus cases for the last 58 days.

As many as 533 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 41,726 in the same period, the August 5 update stated.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 5.21 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 4.54 crore and Gujarat at 3.44 crore.

India now has 4,11,076 active cases as per the August 5 update. The active cases constitute 1.29 per cent of the total cases.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,76,564 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 76,224, Karnataka at 24,330, Andhra Pradesh at 20,184 and Tamil Nadu at 20,117.

Maharashtra reported the most 195 new deaths, as per the August 5 update, followed by Kerala (108), Odisha (66), Tamil Nadu (38), Karnataka (30).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,09,74,748 with the recovery rate at 97.37 percent, as per the health ministry’s August 5 update.

Kerala recorded the most new recoveries at 19,478, followed by Maharashtra at 7,436, Andhra Pradesh at 2412, Tamil Nadu at 2,011, and Karnataka at 1,714 .

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 426290 as per August 5 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.34 percent.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 48,93,42,295 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 37,55,115 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 47,48,93,363 samples have been tested up to August 4 for Covid-19. Of these, 16,64,030 samples were tested on Wednesday.

