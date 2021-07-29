COVID-19 Update: India reports 43,509 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, 640 deaths

India reported 43,509 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s July 29 update. There has been less than one lakh new coronavirus cases for the last 51 days.

As many as 640 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 38,465 in the same period, the July 29 update stated.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 4.63 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 4.27 crore and Gujarat at 3.22 crore.

India now has 4,03,840 active cases as per the July 29 update. The active cases constitute 1.27 per cent of the total cases.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,50,040 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 85,913, Karnataka at 22,592, Tamil Nadu at 21,521 and Andhra Pradesh at 20,999.

Maharashtra reported the most 286 new deaths, as per the July 29 update, followed by Kerala (131), Odisha (69), Tamil Nadu (29) and Assam at (21).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Ladakh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Sikkim and Uttarakhand did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,07,01,612 with the recovery rate at 97.38 percent, as per the health ministry’s July 29 update.

Kerala recorded the most new recoveries at 17,761, followed by Maharashtra at 6,105, Tamil Nadu at 2,394, Andhra Pradesh at 1,956 and Assam at 1,791.

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,22,662 as per July 29 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.34 percent.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 45,07,06,257 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 43,92,697 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 46,26,29,773 samples have been tested up to July 28 for Covid-19. Of these, 17,28,795 samples were tested on Wednesday.