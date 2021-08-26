COVID-19 Update: India reports 46,164 new cases, 607 deaths in the last 24 hours

India reported 46,164 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s August 26 update.

As many as 607 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 34,159 in the same period, the August 26 update stated.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 6,60 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 5.48 crore and Gujarat at 4.40 crore.

India now has 3,33,725 active cases as per the August 26 update. The active cases constitute 1.03 per cent of the total cases.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,70,829 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 53,695, Karnataka at 19,344, Tamil Nadu at 18,352 and Andhra Pradesh at 14,061.

Maharashtra reported the most 216 new deaths, as per the August 26 update, followed by Kerala (215), Odisha (69),Tamil Nadu (27), Karnataka (22).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,17,88,440 with the recovery rate at 97.63 percent, as per the health ministry’s August 26 update.

Kerala recorded the most new recoveries at 20,271, followed by Maharashtra at 4,380, Tamil Nadu at 1797, Karnataka at 1668 and Andhra Pradesh at 1201.

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,36,365 as per August 26 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.34 percent.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 60,38,46,475 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 80,40,407 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 51,31,29,378 samples have been tested up to August 25 for Covid-19. Of these, 17,87,283 samples were tested on Wednesday.