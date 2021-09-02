COVID-19 Update: India reports 47,092 new COVID-19 cases, 509 deaths

India reported 47,092 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s September 2 update.

As many as 509 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 35,181 in the same period, the September 2 update stated.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 7.41 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 6.00 crore and Madhya Pradesh at 4.72 crore.

India now has 3,89,583 active cases as per the September 2 update. The active cases constitute 1.19 per cent of the total cases.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 2,30,461 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 54,606, Karnataka at 18,438, Tamil Nadu at 16,620 and Andhra Pradesh at 14,473.

Maharashtra reported the most 183 new deaths, as per the September 2 update, followed by Kerala (173), Odisha (53), Karnataka (21), Tamil Nadu (20).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttarakhand did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,20,28,825 with the recovery rate at 97.48 percent, as per the health ministry’s September 2 update.

Kerala recorded the most new recoveries at 21,610, followed by Maharashtra at 4,430, Tamil Nadu at 1,719, Karnataka at 1,112 and Andhra Pradesh at 1,396.

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,39,529 as per September 2 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.34 percent.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 66,30,37,334 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 81,09,244 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 52,31,84,293 samples have been tested up to August 31 for Covid-19. Of these, 16,06,785 samples were tested on Wednesday.