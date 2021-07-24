Dr Randeep Guleria: Coronavirus vaccines for kids likley by September

The second wave of the Coronavirus had created havoc across the country. Subsequently, a large-scale vaccination campaign was launched in the country. But now corona preventive vaccine testing for young children has begun. In India, vaccination of children is expected to begin by September. AIIMS chief Dr. Randeep Guleria gave information in this regard. The coronavirus vaccine Covaxin, which is given to children, is currently being tested and a report is expected by September, Guleria said.

Pfizer's vaccine has already received FDA approval. Therefore, vaccination of children should be started by September, he added.

The central government has demanded 100.6 crore doses of corona vaccine from manufacturers till December. This information was given in the Lok Sabha on Friday. Earlier, the Center had said that 216 crore doses would be required to vaccinate all adults in the country by December. Compared to that, the number of doses ordered by the government is very low.

Union Minister of State for Health Dr. Bharti Pawar said that Rs 35,000 crore has been allocated in the Union Budget for the purchase of corona vaccines. Of this, Rs 8,071.09 crore was spent on purchase of COVID-19 vaccines till July this year. The three vaccines, Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik-V, have been approved by the Central Government for emergency use.

The central government has also given permission to Mumbai-based Cipla to import the Moderna vaccine. The central government has given an advance of Rs 1,500 crore to the company to purchase 30 crore doses of Biological E corona vaccine.



