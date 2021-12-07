Good news for WFH employees! Govt soon to bring law regarding work from home

For the one year and half, the Corona pandemic has been a global crisis. Corona initially caused lockdown in many countries. So everything came to a standstill. Due to the Corona pandemic, corporates have adopted a work-from-home culture. Employees of many IT companies started working from home. However, the companies also increased the working hours while working from home, which put extra stress on the employees.

If you are also working from home, if companies are forcing you to do extra work then there is good news for you. Because the Indian government will soon bring a law for work from home. The law clarifies the responsibilities of companies if employees are working from home. According to The Economic Times, many companies have asked their employees to work from home during the Covid 19 period.

So far there is no plan for a work-from-home. There are constant complaints from employees that their companies are making them work for extra hours. But there is no law that allows employees to seek help against company harassment. So now the central government has taken notice of such employees and is preparing to bring a law for it soon.

According to the information, work from home law will set a certain limit on working hours. There will also be a provision on how much the company has to pay for electricity and internet costs to work-from-home companies. The rules for work from home will be enforced, a central government official said. It is said that the Centre will soon implement the law.

The central government is now building a comprehensive structure in all areas, officials said. Portugal recently introduced a law for employees working from home. Which has given more security to the employees. This law has helped to reduce the exploitation of employees by the company. In particular, the central government had in January this year issued an order to provide work-from-home facility for the service sector. Which allowed the company and employees to decide on working hours and other conditions. This move by the government was seen as a sign. This is because IT and ITES are heavily involved in the service sector. From the very beginning, the employees of this company were given the facility of work from home under certain conditions.