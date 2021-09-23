Harayana: 25 students injured after roof of school collapses in Sonepat

A major accident has taken place in Sonepat, Haryana. Around 25 students were injured when the roof of a school in Ganaur collapsed and five students are in critical condition. The shocking incident took place at Jeevananand School on Sonepat's Bypass Road. Meanwhile, critically injured students have been shifted to Rohtak PGI for treatment while other students have been shifted to Ganaur Hospital.

Classes were going on when the roof of the school collapsed. Three laborers, including students, were seriously injured in the roof collapse. After receiving the news of the accident, Ganaur police reached the spot and started investigation. As soon as the roof of the school collapsed, the injured children were rushed to Ganaur Community Center. But 5 students were referred to Rohtak PGI as their condition was serious.

According to the information received, when the roof of Jeevanand School collapsed, repair work on the roof was going on. Soil was being poured on the roof of the 3 class of the school, during which the roof suddenly collapsed. After the accident, the children in the class got stuck under the pile. 3 laborers were also injured when they fell from above.