Here's what health ministry said about booster dose of covid vaccine; check out details

Coronavirus has been on the rise in India for the past few days. The vaccine is considered to be the biggest weapon against this contagious disease. Vaccination is currently being given to people above 18 years of age in India. So many developed countries in the world have decided to give a booster dose against corona. So now the question is, when will the booster dose of corona vaccine be given in India? On this, the Union Ministry of Health has clarified and stated that, at present, the priority is full vaccination of two doses.

The Union Ministry of Health has made it clear that India's priority is to give both doses of the Corona Vaccine to all people and will continue to do so. The government aims to vaccinate everyone by the end of the year. Booster Dose (Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Dose) is not the main topic of scientific discussion at this time.

Responding to a question at a press briefing, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said administering both the doses is absolutely essential and there should be no breakage in that. "We need to remember one thing very clearly that booster dose is not the central theme at the moment in the scientific discussion as well as in the public health domain. Getting the two doses remains the major priority," Bhargava said.

"Several agencies have recommended that antibody levels should not be measured...but the important understanding is that full vaccination of both the doses is absolutely essential and there should be no breakage in that," he said.

Till date, the country has administered over 77.24 crore (77,24,25,744) doses of Covid vaccines, out of which 63,97,972 jabs were given in the last 24 hours, the data showed.