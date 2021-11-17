Madhya Pradesh to function with full 100 percent capacity as govt lifts all COVID curbs

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday removed all Covid-19 related restrictions from the state with immediate effect, with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan saying that this was being done as the pandemic situation in the state was under complete control. “All social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious programmes can be organised normally. There is no ceiling on the number of people allowed at wedding ceremonies or last rites. The night curfew is also being done away with,” a rough translation of Chouhan's tweet, which was posted in Hindi.

The chief minister added that establishments such as cinema halls, shopping malls, swimming pools, club, gyms, yoga centres, restaurants etc. can function at full capacity. Educational institutions such as schools, colleges, universities, coaching classes, too, can open with 100 per cent student strength, he further said. However, Chouhan also appealed to people to not let their guard down. “Please keep complying with all the necessary protocols such as wearing face masks, sanitising hands, getting tested even for minor symptoms etc. By 31 December, we have to ensure that the entire Madhya Pradesh is fully vaccinated. So, please take your second dose as well,” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader posted.The state had imposed the lockdown to combat the second wave of Covid-19. The restrictions have been lifted in a phased manner. With the active Covid-19 cases coming down to 77, the state government has decided to lift curfew and other restrictions.