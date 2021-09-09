Nasal corona vaccine; Clinical trial of Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine will begin soon at AIIMS

The corona vaccination campaign is good news for the country. The second and third phase clinical trials of Bharat Biotech's Nasal Spray Vaccine will begin at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Bharat Biotech had received regulatory approval for the second and third phase of clinical trials last August. This vaccine is given through the nose. Experts say the vaccine will be more effective in the fight against corona in the coming days.

The vaccine will be tested in the next one or two weeks. The test is currently awaiting a green signal from the AIIMS Policy Committee. The principal investigator of this vaccine, Dr. Sanjay Rai will be there. During the trial, volunteers will be given two doses of nasal vaccine at 4-week intervals. For the first time in the country, the COVID vaccine is being tested through nose.

Meanwhile, the vaccine is BBV154, has in-licensed technology from Washington University in St Louis, USA. The vaccine given to healthy volunteers in the first phase of clinical trials has been well received by the human body, the company said. Also no serious adverse effects are known. Pre-clinical studies have also shown that the vaccine is safe. In animal studies, the vaccine succeeded in producing high levels of antibodies.

According to scientists, this nasal vaccine will protect the mucous membrane in the nose. This creates a protective shield from toxins all over the stomach or abdomen. Therefore, experts believe that. It is very important to adopt covid-friendly behavior to prevent nasal infections.