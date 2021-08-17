Neeraj Chopra taken to hospital after his health deteriorates

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra's health has deteriorated again. Chopra reached Panipat on Tuesday, ten days after winning the medal. His convoy reached the village Khandara from the Haldana border of Samalkha. Neeraj was taken from behind the stage in middle of the programme in Khandara.

It is being told that the family has taken Neeraj to the hospital after his health deteriorated. The information about the hospital to which he was taken is not yet available. It is worth noting that Neeraj was having fever since 3 days, but his Covid-19 report came negative. At the same time, due to the huge crowd at the venue, the program was called off early.

Due to ill health, he could not take part in the state-level felicitation ceremony organized by Haryana Government.

Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has a high fever and a sore throat. However, it is a matter of relief that his corona test has come negative. Due to ill health, Neeraj could not take part in the state-level felicitation ceremony organized by the Haryana government on Friday. He was associated with the event through video conferencing.

10 days after winning gold in Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj has come to his home in Khandara. In the morning Neeraj Chopra reached Samalkha in Panipat , a grand feast was organised by the family for around 30,000 people.

On reaching the village Khandara, he was given a grand welcome near Neeraj's home. Earlier in the morning, the residents of Khandara had reached near the Samalkha bridge to welcome him. The whole village and distant relatives were invited for the grand celebration.

At the same time, 5 km before Neeraj's village Khandara, the people of village Khukrana came to present Neeraj with a silver spear. Keeping security in mind, a 100 meter welcome stage was built for Neeraj in village Khandara. Neeraj's security guards were stationed up to 20 meters from the stage. After that, arrangements were made for the seating of VIP guests.

Neeraj's historic golden throw in the Olympics has been listed as one of the 10 magical moments of athletics (track and field) in the Tokyo Olympics by World Athletics.