Omicron Variant! Four family members test covid positive after returning from South Africa

The Omicron variant of the Corona has raised concerns around the world. Two patients with omicron have been found in India. Four members of the same family, who have now returned to Jaipur, Rajasthan from South Africa, were found to be corona positive. It is said that 9 members of the family returned from South Africa on November 25. The parents and their two daughters, aged 8 and 15, were found to be infected with corona. The biggest and most shocking thing is that 5 out of 12 people who came in contact with these people were found to be corona positive.

The first patient of Omicron was found in South Africa. All are kept in isolation amid the scare of omicron. All have been genome sequenced. However, no report has been received yet. Which variant of the corona they have been infected with will be known only after the report is received. However, all adults had received both doses of the vaccine and had no symptoms.

Dangerous Omicron variant of Corona has entered India. Omicron has been found in two persons from Karnataka. Both had returned from Africa. They are 66 and 44 years old. What is special is that both of them have received both doses of corona. At the same time in the world, 373 cases of omicron have been found in 29 countries. Therefore, people coming from 'risky' countries need to undergo RTPCR test at the airport.