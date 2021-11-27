Omicron Variant: PM Modi calls emergency meeting over new Covid variant 'Omicron'

A new variant of the Corona has been found in South Africa, causing an uproar. In India too, the central government's health department has written to all states instructing them to tighten screening and testing of international travelers. This new variant of the Corona has raised concerns. Therefore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting of senior officials.

The meeting with the Prime Minister will focus on coronavirus and vaccination. The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Prime Minister's Secretary P. K Mishra, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Niti Aayog Member Dr VK Paul. Indian INSACOG is keeping a close eye on the new variant of Covid 19 B.1.1.1529. This variant has not been found in the country yet. The spike mutation of the new variant is likely to be higher in South Africa.

Samples of all international passengers are being collected as usual and positive samples will be specifically looked for B1.1.529 on priority. The Ministry of Health and the Department of Biotechnology have already reviewed the situation. The Center on Thursday asked all states and union territories to conduct rigorous screening and testing of all international travelers arriving or departing from South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana.

The central government has alerted all the states. The government has written a letter to the states ordering them to conduct a thorough investigation of all international travelers. Screen passengers from South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written a letter to the states.