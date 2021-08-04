Zydus Cadila's coronavirus vaccine for kids in India in 2 weeks

The second wave of corona in the country is now slowly receding. But the threat of a third wave still persists. The third wave will be more dangerous for young children, experts have warned. However, the corona vaccine is not yet available for young children. This has increased the pressure on parents. But parents are likely to be relieved soon.

The corona vaccine for infants will be available in the next 2 weeks. The Policy Commission has informed about this. The Zydus Cadilla vaccine could be allowed for emergency use in the next two weeks, said Dr VK Paul, a member of the policy commission. The Zydus cadilla vaccine is 67% effective and is for children between the ages of 12 and 18.

Zydus Cadilla has completed the tests required to allow emergency use. Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical company has submitted the results of two phases of tests to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (DCGI). With the DCGI's approval, Zydus Cadilla will begin distributing the vaccine in the next two weeks, officials said.

Zydus Cadilla has also completed the third phase of testing. 28,000 volunteers participated in this.